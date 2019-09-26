PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County Sheriff's Office deputies were investigating a death Thursday night in the area of Starlite Lane and Inman Court.
Around 4:30 p.m., CCSO authorities said they responded to a call about a "suspicious male who was injured" in the area of Olean Boulevard, Conway Boulevard, Starlite Lane, and Baltic Avenue.
The "suspicious" man was taken into custody, as law enforcement said they investigated the area and asked for anyone who might have seen anything suspicious to call them.
Around 8:15 p.m., the agency announced on Facebook they were working a death investigation "related to the suspicious male already in custody."
The heavy law enforcement presence in that area continued throughout the night. Authorities released no other details saying they didn't anticipate further updates until Friday.
