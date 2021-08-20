The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing teen from Punta Gorda.

Natasha Medel-Ayala

Natasha Medel-Ayala, 13, was last seen at 8:30 p.m. Thursday leaving her Mango Drive residence. She was last wearing a black sports bra and black leggings.

If you see Natasha, call the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office at 941-639-0013.

