A 60-year-old North Port woman was arrested on a stalking charge after about two years of allegedly stalking a man whom she wants to date, according to an arrest report.
On Monday evening, her alleged stalking almost caused a car crash, the victim told police.
About two years ago, Teresa Carusillo sold a tire machine to a man. Since meeting him, she has been trespassed from his home and his place of work because she would not stop showing up and harassing him, according to an arrest report.
The victim has called the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office multiple times to report the alleged harassment.
On Monday evening, Carusillo showed up at Treasure Lanes bowling alley because she “has been stalking him for well over a year and she knows his schedule,” according to the report.
When the victim was leaving the bowling alley, he saw Carusillo in the parking lot and immediately got in his vehicle to head home, he told deputies. Carusillo reportedly followed him onto Tamiami Trail in her vehicle.
Near the intersection of Tamiami Trail and Veterans Boulevard, Carusillo reportedly pulled up next to him and then swerved in front of him, almost causing an accident, according to the report.
Carusillo began honking her horn and yelling at the victim to pull over because she needed to talk to him, deputies said.
Deputies reported that there is evidence to support that Carusillo maliciously and repeatedly harassed the victim.
She was arrested by CCSO on a charge of follow/harass/cyberstalk another.
She was booked into the Charlotte County Jail on Monday, and was released Tuesday on $2,500 bond.
When reached by The Daily Sun, Carusillo declined to comment.
