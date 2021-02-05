Deputies found more than $53,000 worth of Fentanyl and methamphetamine inside a Port Charlotte home, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
A search warrant was executed on a home on the 2300 block of Starlite Lane on Thursday.
Clayton M. Waidelich, 31, and Nicole Elizabeth Williams, 26, were inside the home. Williams had a baggie of methamphetamine in her pocket, deputies said.
Deputies said they found “copious amounts” of narcotics scattered throughout the bedroom where Williams and Waidelich reside, including about 174 grams of Fentanyl, about 223 grams of methamphetamine, two firearms, over $10,500 of cash and other narcotics including Clonazepam, Diazepam, Alprazolam, Buprenorphine Hydrochloride, THX wax and MDMA.
While deputies were on the scene, Jessica Whaley, 36, left the house with a small child. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Whaley, and she returned to her home and called a family member to take care of the child, deputies reported.
In Whaley’s living area, deputies found a baggie with about 1.5 grams of methamphetamine inside and a blue Pyrex smoking device with methamphetamine residue, reports show.
As the search was going on, one of the suspects’ phone rang. The person on the other end said they were coming over to pick up $20, meaning to pick up methamphetamine, according to deputies.
Sabrina Fisher, 36, and Murray Holloway, 40, reportedly showed up at the house after the call. Inside the vehicle they arrived in, deputies found methamphetamine and a pipe, they said. Deputies found methamphetamine wrapped inside a napkin in Fisher’s groin area, according to deputies.
“The tremendously deadly amounts of Fentanyl and meth found yesterday had the potential to do irrevocable damage to our community,” Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell said in a statement. “This drug bust potentially saved the lives of many.”
Waidelich was arrested on charges of trafficking amphetamines, trafficking Fentanyl, possession of firearm or ammunition by Florida convicted felon, possession of marijuana greater than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and six counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. He is being held at the Charlotte County Jail on $1,370,000 bond.
Williams was arrested on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. At the time of her arrest, she was out on bond from a previous arrest. Her bond has been revoked. She is being held at the Charlotte County Jail.
Whaley was arrested on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. She is being held at the Charlotte County Jail on $7,500 bond.
Fisher was arrested on charges of violation of probation, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. She is being held at the Charlotte County Jail without bond.
Holloway was not arrested, but he was issued a notice to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia.
