Charlotte County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a suspect who stole an Amazon package off of a front porch in the Deep Creek area last week.
The theft happened on Explorer Road at 5:09 a.m. on April 29, according to deputies.
The suspect was wearing gray sweatpants, a black long-sleeve shirt, black gloves and black sneakers. Deputies say they believe the suspect is about 5'10", with brown hair and roughly 180 pounds.
Anyone with information on the suspect or crime is asked to call CCSO at 941-639-0013. Or, anyone who wishes to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the free P3Tips mobile app.
