Charlotte County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a suspect who allegedly snatched two packages from a front porch on Sunday night.

It happened around 9:41 p.m. at a home on Euler Avenue in Englewood. Deputies say that the suspect took the packages just moments after they were delivered.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office at 941-639-0013 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-TIPS or use P3 Tips mobile app. A tip could earn a cash reward.

