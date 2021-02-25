Shortly after midnight on Feb. 9, a trailer was stolen from the parking lot of Busy Beaver Tree Service on Placida Road in Englewood, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies are searching for the suspect who removed it.
The suspect drove a red single cab Dodge Ram with a light bar on the roof, toolbox in the bed and running boards, deputies said.
The dump trailer is covered in multiple "Load Trail" stickers and has a black tarp cover.
CCSO asks anyone with information on the suspect vehicle or the stolen trailer to call 941-639-0013.
