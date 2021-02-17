The suspect caught in these photos reportedly stole almost $800 worth of merchandise from the Best Buy at 18700 Veterans Blvd., Port Charlotte, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.

He has been seen stealing from other Best Buy stores as well, the CCSO reported.

CCSO asks anyone who recognizes the suspect or his tattoos to call CCSO's non-emergency number at 941-639-0013 or submit an anonymous tip through the CCSO mobile app or Facebook.

