A marijuana transaction turned sour resulted in a man getting shot in the hand, according to sheriff’s deputies.
Dalton Morey, 19, allegedly sold marijuana to someone, but got shorted $180.
He then devised a plan with Olivia Deivert, 18, in order to get the person to apologize, deputies said.
Morey lured the man to his home on the 5900 block of Sabalwood Drive, Punta Gorda on Wednesday afternoon under the pretense of selling power tools, deputies said.
When the man arrived inside the house, Morey demanded that the person apologize for not paying up money for the marijuana, according to a Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office report.
The man refused to apologize several times, according to interviews.
Morey hit the person on the head with a propane tank after he would not apologize, deputies said. Deivert then emerged into the living room holding a shotgun and pumped the action in order to menace the victim, according to deputies.
Morey, again, demanded an apology, but the person refused, according to deputies.
Deputies said that after hitting the victim in the head with a propane tank again, a scuffle ensued and the two men fell to the ground. Morey then pulled a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the victim, deputies said.
Morey fired the gun at the ground, then pointed it at the victim’s face again and demanded an apology, a report said. The victim again refused to apologize and Morey shot the gun at the ground again, then told the victim to leave his house, deputies said.
As the victim left the residence, he noticed that his right hand was bleeding, he told deputies. The victim was treated at the North Port Emergency Room, and a doctor advised that the injury was consistent with a gunshot wound, deputies reported.
Morey was arrested by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and Deivert was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.
Both teens are being held at the Charlotte County Jail without bond.
