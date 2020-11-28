FHP.jpg
Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a crash involving a Charlotte County Sheriff's deputy.

The 53-year-old male deputy was driving an SUV south on U.S. 41 around 1:40 a.m. Saturday. He was in the center lane, approaching Conway Boulevard in Port Charlotte.

A 37-year-old female from Miramar, Florida, was driving an SUV in the lane next to the deputy. 

"(The deputy) attempted a right turn onto Conway Boulevard, from the center lane of U.S. 41," states the FHP report. "As a result, the right side (of the deputy's SUV) collided with the left front of the (other motorist's SUV)." 

Both the deputy and the female driver were wearing seat belts. They both suffered minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital, states the report. 

