Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a crash involving a Charlotte County Sheriff's deputy.
The 53-year-old male deputy was driving an SUV south on U.S. 41 around 1:40 a.m. Saturday. He was in the center lane, approaching Conway Boulevard in Port Charlotte.
A 37-year-old female from Miramar, Florida, was driving an SUV in the lane next to the deputy.
"(The deputy) attempted a right turn onto Conway Boulevard, from the center lane of U.S. 41," states the FHP report. "As a result, the right side (of the deputy's SUV) collided with the left front of the (other motorist's SUV)."
Both the deputy and the female driver were wearing seat belts. They both suffered minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital, states the report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.