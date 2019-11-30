PUNTA GORDA — As red tide littered Florida's beaches with hundreds of dead fish and a putrid odor, the Punta Gorda/Englewood area still saw a growing number of visitors.
How?
The Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau, or VCB, switched to pitching non-beach experiences. And once red tide went away, the VCB made sure locals and tourists understood they could again enjoy their favorite beach-centric activities.
And now those helping push that important message are being recognized.
The VCB won the Henry Award, equivalent to first place, for creativity in public relations for the 2019 Flagler Awards, an annual competition for Florida tourism marketers. The awards were announced Nov. 20 in Panama City.
The tourism bureau received the award for its post-red tide campaign "Are You Beach Ready?" which it created using a $77,500 Visit Florida grant.
And when red tide vanished from area waters, the bureau hosted media-influencers such as Meredith Masonry of "That's Inappropriate Blog" around the beaches and islands for four days to experience the clean beaches, and to help promote the "Beach Ready" message.
The goal of the campaign was simple, VCB officials noted in a statement. "Tell and show visitors the beaches are ready for them to return with their families."
“Despite the bloom’s impact and the resulting misperception that our beaches were unsafe, this campaign was one of the most successful in our history, and is illustrated by the record-breaking numbers our destination has seen year-to-date in 2019," said Wendie Vestfall, tourism director for the VCB.
The area collected over $1 million in tourist development tax in March 2019, a 5% increase from March 2018 and the first million-dollar month in the bureau's history.
There were also 57,300 more visitors in March 2018 than in 2017, increasing direct expenditures by $7.4 million and economic impact by over $11 million compared to 2017.
"While competing destinations saw a decrease in visitation, direct expenditures, and economic impact during the 2018 summer months and the peak of the red tide epidemic, Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach saw a dramatic increase in all three categories for the 2018 fiscal year," VCB leadership reported in the award nomination packet.
The VCB's campaign targeted women ages 35 to 64 with families and couples with women 45 to 64, both demographics with over $100,000 in household income and seeking relaxation and outdoor experiences. The primary geographic focus was winter markets in the northeastern U.S. and Midwest.
The Flagler Awards are named after Henry Flagler, best known for developing Florida's east coast, including the state's transportation infrastructure, tourism and agricultural industries, according to the Flagler Museum's website.
Additionally, Punta Gorda Airport won the bronze award for creativity in public relations for its destination spotlights program. Visit Sarasota County also won the silver award for out-of-home tourism for bringing the beach to Midwest cities.
email: liz.hardaway@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.