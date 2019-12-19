Do you have an old Medicare card in your wallet?
If you’re not sure, check whether the Medicare card has your social security number on it. If it does, then it’s time to throw that card out.
Starting last year, the Federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) provided new Medicare cards to more than 61 million seniors and other Medicare beneficiaries.
Millions of Medicare patients are now using their new cards in doctor’s offices. However, many others may still have the old cards in their possession.
Medicare beneficiaries are urged to destroy their old Medicare cards, which will be invalid after Dec. 31, according to a press release from the Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida.
The new red, white, and blue Medicare cards include a Medicare Beneficiary Identifier (MBI) instead of a social security number. The MBI is a more secure identification number using a combination of letters and numbers to help protect against personal identity theft and fraud, according to the press release.
Starting in 2020, health care providers will only be able to use the MBI when processing Medicare beneficiary claims. Providers such as hospitals, doctors and labs will not be able to submit Medicare claims using a patient’s social security number.
Even with the improvements to the new Medicare cards, it is important for beneficiaries to take precautions with their identification. Those with Medicare should guard their Medicare cards like a credit card and be wary of unsolicited requests for their Medicare number and personal information.
Medicare numbers should only be shared with your pharmacists, health care providers, and people you trust to work with Medicare on your behalf, according to the press release.
If you have not received your new Medicare card, you can call 1-800-MEDICARE for assistance, and then create a MyMedicare.gov" target="_blank">MyMedicare.gov account online to print an official copy of their card. Accounts on MyMedicare.gov are password-protected and secure.
Those seeking hands-on assistance can contact a SHINE counselor at the Area Agency on Aging. SHINE is a program of the Florida Department of Elder Affairs and is operated locally through the Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida.
The Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida (AAASWFL) is a nonprofit organization serving Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hendry, Lee, and Sarasota counties. AAASWFL is the state’s designated Aging and Disability Resource Center for Southwest Florida. More information is available at www.aaaswfl.org or by calling the toll-free at 866-413-5337 (866-41-ELDER).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.