UPDATE: The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office says Travis was located and is safe.
------
POSTED EARLIER:
Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance to locate a missing endangered juvenile.
16-year-old Travis M. Bosco of Venice was last seen Friday at North Port High School. Travis was wearing a turquoise t-shirt, dark blue hoodie, grey shorts and black sketchers sneakers. He may be riding a blue and black mountain bike and carrying a black and white NBA drawstring backpack.
Travis is 5’4” tall, weighs approximately 130 lbs., has blonde hair and blue eyes.
Anyone who may see or come into contact with Travis is asked to dial 911 immediately.
