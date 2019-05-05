- Source: Draft Systematic Project Planning Memorandum for the Remedial Investigation/Feasbility Study of Fort Myers Bombing and Gunnery Range in Charlotte County

• What's the nature of the hazards and exposure pathways?

• Do munitions and explosives of concern pose an unacceptable risk to human health?

These are overall project goals, questions and methods for the investigation into potential environmental impacts of past military uses at what is now Babcock-Webb Wildlife Management Area.

Military cleanup

This isn't just an issue at Babcock-Webb in Charlotte County.

The country's Formerly Used Defense Site program, known as FUDS, had 5,000 sites in 2015 on its radar. The program is overseen by the Army and the Army Corps of Engineers manages the cleanups, under the umbrella of the the Department of Defense.

A ProPublica investigation called Bombs in Your Backyard from 2017 found the military spends "more than a billion dollars a year to clean up sites its operations have contaminated with toxic waste and explosives."

And the program's budget has apparently expanded over the years as well. A study from almost two decades ago in Federal Facilities Environmental Journal pinned the cost at $238 million in 2000 for the FUDS program.

Sites for cleanup are prioritized based on their level of risk, ranked from high to low.

According to the ProPublica investigation, there are 66 high and medium risk installations in Florida.

There are no high or medium risk sites left in Lee County, and just the Babcock-Webb site in Charlotte County that is considered medium.

In southern Sarasota County, there's the Venice Bombing Range, which is ranked as medium risk.

For that location, "there has been no Remedial Investigation/Feasibility Study (RI/FS) produced to date," according to Florida Department of Environmental Protection spokesperson Dee Ann Miller.

At the Venice site, the military leased 2,560 acres for flight crews from Sarasota Army Airfield to use for aerial bombing practice during WWII, according to the Corps.

The site, known as Venice Bombing Range, is south of US-41 about four miles east of South Venice.

According to the corps, the land is now privately owned and is used primarily for cattle grazing and sod farming. A portion of it has been developed into a residential community.

Why does it take so long?

According to the Corps, the cleanup process is a multi-step process with many community, state and federal partners that involves identification, investigation, clean up and sometimes long-term maintenance.

"Extracting contaminants from the environment, soil or groundwater, can be very complicated," information from the Corps states. "Depending on the type of site, population, topography, community interests, etc., there can be many factors to consider and integrate into a final agreed upon solution."

Also, there are many properties within the FUDS program "and a limited budget, so our work must be prioritized and budgeted for over time," according to the Corps.