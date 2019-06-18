Two medical testing companies — Quest Diagnostics and LabCorp — dominate the $27 billion U.S. independent laboratory market. If you’ve received a bill for either of them, your personal information may be compromised.
That’s because earlier this month, it was revealed that an “unauthorized user” hacked into to the internal systems of the third-party billing collection vendor — American Medical Collection Agency (AMCA) — used by both labs. About 12 million Quest patients and 7.7 million LabCorp patients are potentially affected.
Although no lab test results were exposed, the Quest records contained patients’ Social Security and full credit or debit account numbers. Those combined factors elevated the Quest portion of the breach to a risk level of 5 out of 10 according to the Identity Theft Resource Center’s “Breach Clarity” tool (www.idtheftcenter.org/breachclarity).
“This AMCA incident is the latest example of a breach at a little-known company that nevertheless holds vast quantities of sensitive data that was being shared or stored in ways that were beyond the control of affected consumers,” notes KrebsOnSecurity.com. Krebs points out that both testing companies say AMCA hasn’t identified which patients were impacted.
However, ITRC reports 200,000 payment cards linked to AMCA were found for sale on the “dark web.” And 15 percent of those records included additional personally identifying information such as date of birth, Social Security number and physical address.
If this incident didn’t grab your attention, perhaps you’re suffering from what the ITRC calls “data breach fatigue.”
“This very real phenomenon occurs when we’re bombarded with another headline, another notification letter, another alert from our credit card company.”
The primary cause of data breach fatigue is complacency. Symptoms include the belief that “it can’t happen to me.”
The unfortunate reality is that an intentional data breach or an accidental data leak probably has already exposed some of your personal information. Or soon will. So take proactive measures.
Did you know that checking your credit score gives you the ability to examine all existing lines of credit which affect them? It’s one of the easiest ways to spot any unusual activity or newly-opened accounts. Take advantage of the many credit card issuers — as well as Credit Karma (www.creditkarma.com), www.creditcards.com and WalletHub (www.wallethub.com) — offering them for free.
Requesting a free annual copy of your entire credit report from each of the three credit reporting agencies can identify any unauthorized accounts. Go to www.annualcreditreport.com or call 877-322-8228.
For added safety, placing a free security freeze with the three major CRAs prevents them from releasing your information if anyone tries opening NEW credit in your name, including you. But the freeze can quickly be lifted when temporarily needed at no cost. Just ask the credit-issuer which CRA it uses.
Don’t forget to monitor all your EXISTING credit card and bank accounts, preferably a few times monthly online, looking for any suspicious activity. Even $1. That’s a scam tipoff.
“The scam works because by revealing who doesn’t read their credit card bill carefully to pick up on the initial $1 charge, the thieves target unaware consumers,” explains creditcards.com. Once the minimal charge goes through, the crooks know the card’s valid.
That’s why it’s also important to create credit card alerts, especially a “card-not-present” notification for transactions made online or by phone. For debit cards, set up alerts for withdrawals over a certain amount. All these alerts generate an email or text message, allowing you to take quick action.
And get the ITRC’s free “ID Theft Help” mobile app on your cell phone. The resource tab includes steps for data breach victims and tips to help protect your identity. Then test your ID theft knowledge by taking the privacy quiz.
Finally, if you’re still showing symptoms of “this can’t happen to me,” save this column for future reference. Or call me in the morning.
David Morris is the Sun’s consumer advocate. Contact him c/o the Sun, 23170 Harborview Road, Charlotte Harbor, FL 33980; email david.morris@yoursun.com; or leave a message at 941-206-1114.
