PUNTA GORDA — If it's an artifact, leave it be.
That's what many organizations and archaeologists stressed Saturday at the Southwest Florida Regional International Archaeology Day event at the Punta Gorda Charlotte Library.
"Archaeology belongs to all of Florida," said Sara Ayers-Rigsby, the southwest and southeast regional director of Florida Public Archaeology Network.
Archaeology is the study of past human cultures through the analysis of their material remains.
"People should care about archaeology because if we forget about that heritage, all of our uniqueness is lost," said Crystal Diff, the program coordinator for Charlotte County History Services. The event was organized by both Diff and Rachael Kangas, the public archaeology coordinator for the Florida Public Archaeology Network.
Residents could listen to various speakers talk about Florida's history, visit different organizations' booths and even make pinch pots, Calusa masks and other crafts to celebrate.
Kids could even participate in a Calusa Village Treasure Hunt, having to find a ceremonial mask, a quahog, shell tools and other items. Once completed, kids could get an adventure pack to start documenting their own sights.
Artifacts could include anything lost, garbage or purposeful items like death memorials.
Archaeology not only tells a story of someone's life, but could also help solve crimes.
The library's next event is the Chilling Tales of Charlotte County, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22. To learn more information, call 941-629-7278.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.