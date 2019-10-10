A Charlotte County dispatcher recently helped a family deliver a child in their car before EMS arrived. From left to right: Michelle Romann, sister of the mother, who helped deliver the baby; Ayana Hodges, CCSO disptacher; Sandra Castaneda, the baby's mother with her new baby boy, Anthony; and Denise Musselwhite, Sandra's oldest child, who called 911 and spoke to the dispatcher through the birth.