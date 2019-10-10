PORT CHARLOTTE — What started as a call to 911, ended with the birth of Sandra Castaneda’s baby boy.
“It got pretty intense quite quickly. I just told them they had to pull over and to call 911,” said Castaneda.
Ready or not, baby Anthony made his way into the world on Sept. 29 near the corner of Olean Boulevard and Jamaica Street; just two miles away from Bayfront Health in Port Charlotte.
Castaneda’s sister Michelle Romann helped with the delivery in the passenger seat.
“It was a great experience, but I definitely have a lot of respect for people who do that,” Romann said.
Her daughter, Denise Musselwhite, followed directions from the 911 call taker.
“I had no clue what to do and she was there to tell me get something to tie the cord and all that,” said Musselwhite.
On Friday, just 12 days after Anthony entered the world, Castaneda and her family got to meet Ayana Hodges - the call taker who helped walk them through Anthony’s birth.
“My heart was all really warm, I was really excited,” said Hodges. “I’m glad the outcome turned out good and the mother and the baby are doing well.”
Authorities in Charlotte County said this is the fourth time this year that a dispatcher has helped a mom deliver a baby before EMS arrived.
Hodges took two of those calls.
Anthony’s family says they’re keeping a copy of the 911 call for him to listen to when he’s older.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.