PUNTA GORDA — Waste Management door hangers were mistakenly distributed to Punta Gorda residents, the city announced Friday.
“It has been brought to our attention that Waste Management mistakenly put door hangers on City of Punta Gorda residences regarding changes to waste collection,” said a press release from Punta Gorda.
However, this door hanger does not apply to city residents.
“Please disregard the notice,” the city said.
