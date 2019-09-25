PUNTA GORDA — Since June 2008, more than 4 million pounds of fishing gear have been collected from our national coasts.
This is thanks to the Fishing Energy Program, a partnership between the NOAA Marine Debris Program, Covanta, the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and Schnitzer Steel Industries, which placed 52 collection bins in 12 states.
These debris, nets, fishing lines and crab traps, are some of the most abundant and harmful materials impacting the marine environment, according to NFWF marine conservation manager Kaity Goldsmith.
Wednesday morning Florida Marine Works diver Roger Krug took a large step off the barge into Charlotte Harbor near Punta Gorda's Gilchrist Park, diving roughly six feet to find derelict fishing gear.
After just 15 minutes, he found an anchor and a crab trap.
"It makes me sick," Krug said. Being a fisherman himself, he knows "even I lose (materials) too." But he thinks "If (other fishermen) had to dive down there and see it, they would be ashamed of themselves."
The agencies involved in the Fishing Energy Program gathered at Gilchrist Park to announce 10 organizations that will receive a total of $1.15 million in funding to support gear research and debris removal across the country.
These grants will help with the removal and disposal of an estimated 330,000 pounds of abandoned gear.
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection was one of the 10 grant recipients, getting almost $60,000 to remove derelict fishing gear from Charlotte Harbor's four artificial reefs, which are usually made of concrete, rocks or even tires to create a habitat for reef fish.
The FDEP's Charlotte Harbor Aquatic Preserves office will work in conjunction with Florida Marine Works to remove and recycle gear and educate the public about prevention.
"These reefs have never been cleaned," said Melynda Brown, the manager of Charlotte Harbor Aquatic Preserves. "We saw a need to professionally clean these reefs up."
The office also received $91,392 worth of time and materials to carry out this project from the Volunteer Scientific Research Dive Team, the West Coast Inland Navigation District and Charlotte County staff, according to Brown, bringing the project's funding to a grand total of $150,692.
The Charlotte Harbor Aquatic Preserves monitors these artificial reefs, where they find fishing lines, anchors and nets threatening to destroy habitats and immobilize wildlife.
Brown estimates the cleanup will yield over 2,000 pounds of debris.
With this grant, the Volunteer Scientific Research Dive team will first assess the reef sites, documenting the states they're in. Then, Florida Marine Works and Fantasea Waterspots, LLC will clean and remove any debris found in these sites starting in December and working until March.
The office will then transport this debris to Covanta's Fort Myers location to recycle and convert it into renewable energy.
In April, the volunteer dive team will go back to these sites and do a post-removal assessment, as well as a one year assessment in April, 2021.
In the meantime, the Charlotte Harbor Aquatic Preserves office will focus on prevention, education and maintaining these sites.
"A cut line will stay hundreds of years," Brown said. "I don't know if (fishermen) realize that line can entangle a bird and kill it."
She hopes these education endeavors will encourage fishermen to further their efforts to retrieve their materials.
Though Florida does not currently have any active collection bins with the Fishing Energy Program, any port interested in hosting a bin can submit an application found at www.nfwf.org/fishingforenergy.
