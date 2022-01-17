PORT CHARLOTTE - After Bonnie Meau's husband Fred gave her an Ancestry DNA kit as a Christmas gift a year ago, she found a sister she had been separated from 65 years earlier.
"I was specifically looking for my sister, and when I got the DNA results, it matched me with her daughter, Crystal," Bonnie Meau said.
"It was a closer match than a cousin, and I thought she could be my half-niece," she said.
Meau contacted Crystal, who put her in touch with her mother and Meau's long-lost sister, Marian Solar.
And soon, the sisters began to catch up on events they went through over a span of more than six decades.
Through texting and later, phone calls and shared videos, they began to learn about each other's lives and experiences growing up. Because they live far apart - Meau lives in Port Charlotte and her sister lives in Denver - the two communicated that way until March, when Meau's husband gifted her with a trip to Denver for her birthday in March.
The Meaus flew out to Denver and spent a week with Solar.
"We did something every day," Meau said.
The last time Meau saw her sister, she was about 4 years old, she said.
Meau is 69 and Solar is 65, meaning Marian was just an infant when the siblings were separated after their parents divorced.
Their mother took Marian to Arizona, and her father raised Bonnie in their Michigan home.
Now living happy lives, the road to adulthood wasn't always easy for the two sisters who shared both their good and bad experiences.
Although Bonnie Meau's grandmother who she called "Mom" lived with her and her father, Meau said some of her friends weren't allowed to come over to her home since there wasn't a traditional mother in the household.
"Things were different back then," she said.
And while Meau lived in the same house for two decades, she learned that "Marian bounced around a lot."
"We had the same mother, but different fathers," Meau said they later learned.
But for many years the sisters, who are half-sisters, thought they had the same father, as Meau's father's name was also on Marian's birth certificate.
Later, after Solar discovered she had a different father, she tried to find him through a DNA match, but got no results, Meau said.
"Marian knew about me," said Meau, who also knew she had a sister somewhere.
When Meau was 12, she tried to find her mother through letters, but she never heard from her. She said her letters might not have reached her mother because of her moves.
"(But) My mother knew where I was," she said, as she lived in the same house for many years.
But Solar was able to provide her half-sister with details about their mother.
"I learned she died in 1999 at the age of 69," said Meau, adding that her father died in 1989, at the age of 59.
Solar told Meau she tried to convince their mother to move in with her so that she could be close to her grandchildren, but their mother refused, said Meau.
Solar also shared videos of happier times, and told Meau their mother was a talented seamstress and cake decorator.
The sisters learned they share many of the same interests.
"We have a lot in common," Meau said. "We each have two children, we are grandmothers, and our likes and dislikes are similar."
Although the Meaus' children and grandchildren didn't accompany them on the trip to Denver, Bonnie Meau got to meet her half-niece Crystal and other members of Solar's family, including her sister's grandson.
"I wish I had done this sooner," said Bonnie Meau, referring to taking a DNA test to find lost relatives.
"If it weren't for Fred, we wouldn't have had this joyful reunion," she said. "My husband is a very good man."
Since she began sharing her story of finding her sister through a DNA kit, others have come forward and shared similar stories, said Meau.
"A friend found a brother who was put up for adoption; it's amazing how many people have stories like mine," she said.
As for Meau's life today - it is "happy," she said.
"Our kids are successful, and we have a good marriage. I must have done something right."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.