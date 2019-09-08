By BETSY CALVERT
Staff Writer
How soon should Charlotte County’s new Water Quality Task Force start reporting its results?
“About five years ago,” Charlotte County Commissioner Bill Truex told the Sun. “Maybe before that.”
A team of different departments in county government has been meeting monthly to figure out how the county should be addressing the issue of water quality, Community Development Director Claire Jubb told the Beaches and Shores Advisory Committee Thursday.
The task force is just getting started, she said.
“This is a long term initiative that we’re going to have to be monitoring going forward,” Jubb said. “We’re really at the very beginning part of it.”
Water quality problems last year placed Florida in national news with twin outbreaks of blue green algae and red tide.
For the past year, the Beaches and Shores group has been sending memos to the Board of County Commissioners requesting that it adopt new water quality policies, in particular, a comprehensive water testing protocol and public reporting of results.
The response to the committee has been that lots of agencies are already testing water quality in this county. Several county departments test the water along with state agencies and nonprofit environmental groups.
At the committee meeting, Jubb confirmed someone needs to coordinate all that data and find out where there are gaps or duplication. The task force has decided that its first step will be to identify current water conditions, Jubb said. Then, the task force has to decide how to measure progress in improving water quality.
Finally, the task force must calculate the economic impact of water quality on the county.
Many groups are asking to be part of this task force.
“We have a lot of interest,” Jubb said.
To coordinate all this work, the Beaches and Shores Committee has asked that the county hire a water quality coordinator. Jubb is head of the county’s development and planning, and specializes in mapping.
No new hiring has been the message from commissioners in recent budget debates. The board could consider this position, though, Truex told the Sun after the committee meeting.
“If it’s pertinent, and it would improve our ability to serve, I think the board would consider it,” he said.
Is there enough money for the task force to accomplish its goals?
To fix water quality, there will never be enough resources, Truex said, but to come up with a comprehensive water testing plan, “I think we have the resources.”
