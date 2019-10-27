Do we need a trauma center in Charlotte County?

There are 100 trauma alerts on average each year from Charlotte County.
They usually involve serious motor vehicle accidents and unforgiving falls, but could also include gunshot wounds, stabbings, drownings and suicide attempts, for example.
Does Charlotte County need a trauma center?
And once that person is injured, whether they live here or are just passing through, the timer starts.
These patients have about an hour, the golden hour, to get specialized treatment, or their chance of dying skyrockets. This specialized treatment can only be provided at a designated trauma center. Though emergency rooms can help, they do not have the level of equipment and volume of specialized surgeons and doctors to handle the most extreme injuries.
If you happen to be one of the residents suffering from a traumatic injury in Charlotte County, you have two options for a trauma center: Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
It takes roughly 15 minutes to be airlifted to either one, when every second counts toward a patient’s survival. When there’s inclement weather, or extra time taken to retrieve a patient, that time can double, or even triple.
“If you’re bleeding or suffering from an injury, (an hour is) an important time-frame for intervention,” said Dr. Alan Brockhurst, a trauma surgeon at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. After that hour, no matter how much a doctor may try, it could be too late, Brockhurst said.
According to Florida law, Lee Memorial Hospital is the only trauma center a 4,000-plus-square-mile area needs, as it is the only one allowed between Charlotte, Collier, Glades, Hendry and Lee counties.
The state has determined future trauma center designations must be made based on need, demand and capacity by breaking Florida into 19 distinct trauma service areas.
Charlotte, Collier, Glades, Hendry and Lee counties are grouped into a trauma service area. Meanwhile, Sarasota, DeSoto and Manatee counties comprise another trauma service area and are allotted two trauma centers: Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Blake Medical Center in Bradenton.
When trauma strikes
One of of the 120 trauma alerts in 2016 was 73-year-old Mary Knowlton, who suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and her arm from a police demonstration gone wrong.
It took Charlotte County Fire & EMS roughly 10 minutes to get Knowlton prepared for transfer, according to Knowlton’s son, Steve Knowlton.
Usually, trauma patients are airlifted from the area to ensure a quicker arrival to specialized care. However, a storm was coming that day, so they had to transport her via ambulance, Steve Knowlton said.
At first deputies told Gary Knowlton, Mary’s husband, that she was being sent to Bayfront Health Punta Gorda. They later decided to try to transport her to Lee Memorial’s trauma center.
“She held on for 40 minutes,” Steve Knowlton said, upset they didn’t take her to a nearby E.R. “If somebody is bleeding out as bad as my mom is, why would you even think she has a chance of making it to Fort Myers? Anything is better than trying to save her in an ambulance.”
During the 20-mile ride to Lee Memorial, Mary Knowlton died.
Steve Knowlton thinks if his mom would’ve gotten to a facility within 15 minutes, or had the option of a local trauma center, she would’ve been saved.
“There’s storms all the time in Florida,” he said, with adverse weather prohibiting patients from being airlifted. “If you’re going to count on the ambulance getting them there on time, you’re going to lose half your people.”
But Knowlton’s story is one of many data points collected by the state to determine the area only needs one trauma center.
Without volume, there is no need
Since 2011, there have been less than 1,000 trauma transports from Charlotte County, according to Charlotte County Fire & EMS data.
A good chunk of these transports end up at either Sarasota Memorial Hospital, which had 35 Charlotte trauma patients flown in for 2018, or Lee Memorial Hospital, which had approximately 75 trauma patients flown in for 2018.
This is only a small fraction of the 3,300 trauma patients these hospitals combined serve per year.
“As an individual, the closer you are to a trauma center, the better off you are,” Brockhurst said.
But trauma centers have limited resources, and rely mainly on state funding to stay afloat. “There’s only so much of us to go around. It’s an expensive operation to establish,” Brockhurst added.
Blake Medical Center in Bradenton sees a handful of Charlotte County patients flown in — two so far in 2019. From 2013 to 2018, the facility saw a total of 15 trauma patients transported via Bayflite or Aeromed, according to Lisa Kirkland, a spokesperson for the facility.
“Oversaturation of trauma centers without the volume to justify need leads to poor outcomes and increased mortality,” said Leann Putney, the trauma program coordinator for Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
“Patients do best if they are treated at a large, high-volume trauma center ... rather than at a small trauma center which treats fewer patients,” said Lisa Green, a spokesperson for Tampa General Hospital. “Verified high-volume centers offer more skilled experts and greater resources to care for the most severely injured patients.”
A fully functional trauma center needs many specialists on-call 24/7, according to Rep. Michael Grant (R-Port Charlotte). “If you don’t have that kind of volume coming through your doors, you can’t afford it, and the level of patient care deteriorates because you don’t have enough patients coming through the door to maintain your skill set.”
Grant owns Ambitrans, an ambulance service that rarely serves trauma alerts.
Along with our population, Charlotte County isn’t a risky area, Grant said. Though the area has its fair shares of violent crimes, our older population has a smaller incidence of trauma, he said.
“We definitely don’t have the volume,” said Max Lopez, the Charlotte County Fire & EMS quality improvement coordinator. “We would always like having additional resources locally.”
Mike Marcus, the trauma program manager for Lee Memorial Hospital, agreed the need isn’t here yet.
“(Charlotte County has) a very small population of injured people that would trip the trauma alert trigger,” Marcus said.
But is a trauma center completely out of the question?
Unless the state sees a need and tweaks the statute, yes.
Local hospitals, though, are committed to meeting the community’s health care needs if a need is identified.
“We are continuously expanding our services and our facility,” said Fawcett Memorial Hospital spokesperson Alexandria Benjamin. “At this time, we are not aware of the Florida Department of Health identifying a need for an additional trauma service in our community. We will certainly continue to look for additional needs to address.”
The possibility also could involve Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, according to spokesperson Bevin Holzschuh. “We regularly discuss and review the current landscape — including projections of population growth — to ensure our plans are responsive and will continue to benefit our patients and the community.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.