PUNTA GORDA — Every Christmas, the Women's Club decorates the Price House at the Punta Gorda Historical Park, one of the oldest houses in the town.
But what was supposed to be a jolly time turned into a horror story as one volunteer's collection of antique glass Santas was apparently smashed - perhaps by something supernatural?
Participants in the "Ghost Stories of Punta Gorda" tour will learn about a different kind of history, one not recorded in the typical textbook. The first tour starts Oct. 4 and runs every Friday until April.
Evie Alexander, the owner of SW Florida Walking Tours, used some parts of her already established "History of Punta Gorda" tour, local folklore and some fantasy to create this brand new tour.
The stories involve true events, real people, and actual locations, though.
Participants will also meet with Anthony Garrison, a practitioner of Occult Arts from Sarasota, who will inform them how to use magic to communicate with spirits. He will also lead the group in an activity to practice.
And no, he's not using a Ouija board.
"It's meditation and really looking within oneself," Alexander said.
Attendees will have enough knowledge to go home and do it on their own, Alexander said.
Since doing this research, Alexander has also written a book called "Ghost Stories of Punta Gorda" with 20 of these stories. The tour will only have about seven or eight.
And if you're scared, remember: It's for entertainment purposes.
"Southwest Florida was the final, untamed frontier," she said. "I like going back in time and imagining what it was like."
The tour takes place Fridays from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $29 for adults and $19 for people 17 and under, and must be purchased in advance. Alexander limits each tour to 15 people. Participants will meet at the History Park at 501 Shreve St. in Punta Gorda.
To learn more information, visit www.swfloridawalkingtours.com/haunted-history-tours or call 941-276-6384.
