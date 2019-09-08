PUNTA GORDA — As of July, over 1,900 jobs have been created in Charlotte County in the past year.
Around 50 employers are hoping to fill hundreds of those positions at next week's fourth annual Job & Education Fair. The job fair will be held at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center in Punta Gorda next Thursday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
"It is our goal and a (Society for Human Resource Management) initiative, to create better workplaces for a better world," said Charlotte County's chapter president Kim Dabilis Byrne.
The first 100 registered attendees are eligible to receive a free resume review and career coaching.
There will also be representatives from various colleges available to talk about training and education programs. Job seekers will get the chance to win a special offer from Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida to offset the cost of professional attire for interviewing.
"The Job and Education Fair allows job seekers and other interested people from our local community to talk to a lot of employers at one location and to explore career opportunities," said Hans Dettling, the employment security representative for CareerSource Southwest Florida.
Dettling also added that "(the job fair) will enhance the job seekers marketability to find jobs and positions that offer more sustainable wages and open the door for advancements."
Last year, an estimated 130 residents showed up to talk to 68 companies and agencies. Fifty-eight of these were businesses with 1,193 open positions available.
In July, Charlotte County's unemployment rate was 3.9%, a slight decline from July 2018's 4.4%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
There are a wide array of businesses already registered for the event like the United States Secret Service, Millennium Physician Group, Waffle House, AAA, Regions Bank, the U.S. Census Bureau and You've Got Maids.
The job fair is hosted by Charlotte County's Society for Human Resource Management and sponsored by Career Source Southwest Florida, Charlotte Harbor Conference & Event Center, Sun Coast Media Group and Goodwill Industries.
Job seekers interested in attending the event can pre-register for free at its Eventbrite page. Employers looking for talent need to complete a form on the event's webpage.
For more information, visit: www.charlotteharborecc.com/events/2019/2019-job-and-education-fair.
