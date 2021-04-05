ENGLEWOOD — Jobs are ready to be filled in Englewood.
To put applicants with employers, the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce is planning a job fair for 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. April 26 at the chamber, 601 S. Indiana Ave.
Job-seekers are invited.
"These are not just entry-level jobs," chamber executive director Doug Izzo said. "Some of the jobs offer pathways to success."
Twelve employers — including representatives from restaurant, insurance, nonprofit and other sectors — will share what opportunities are available. Some will offer sign-up bonuses, health insurance and other benefits, Izzo said.
The timing of the job fair is not arbitrary.
The April 26 job fair coincides with the state's intention to reinstate its requirement that those receiving unemployment checks must show proof that they have been job hunting. Also, employers can alert the state whether a person turned down employment.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, shutdowns and its other impacts, Gov. Ron DeSantis and other state officials suspended the requirement for individuals to job hunt if they wanted to receive unemployment checks. Also, people received federal and other benefits in the wake of pandemic.
However, now is the time for those out of work to start getting back to work.
"We are here to help our community get back to work and help our businesses obtain the employees they need," the Englewood chamber promises.
Depending upon the response to its first job fair, the chamber is open to scheduling additional job fairs, Izzo said.
For those who cannot attend the job fair or for more information, call the chamber at 941-474-5511 or email Izzo at doug.izzo@englewoodchamber.com.
