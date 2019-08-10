Los supervisores electorales necesitan su ayuda para las elecciones generales de 2020.
Did you understand that? Charlotte and Sarasota counties need bilingual poll workers, and you could be the perfect candidate.
A federal court order issued in May, as well as an April directive from the Florida Secretary of State, required supervisors of elections in 32 Florida counties to provide Spanish language materials, including ballots and translation assistance at the polls, starting with the presidential preference primary election March 17, 2020.
"It becomes ever more imperative to ensure that all voters have access to the ballot,” said Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner, who anticipates a large voter turnout.
The Sarasota office already has a few dozen bilingual poll workers, Turner said.
“If you are bilingual and registered or pre-registered to vote in Sarasota County, this is an excellent opportunity to serve your community and help maintain the integrity of the election process,” Turner said.
The Charlotte County elections office has two bilingual speakers on their staff, as well as bilingual speakers at the polls, according to Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections Paul Stamoulis. The office also set up a 24/7 hotline for bilingual assistance which can be reached at 833-286-8683.
Though DeSoto County was not a part of the federal court order, it is designated as a Section 203 county, meaning that more than 5% of the total voting age citizens are members of a single language minority group.
With this, their elections office started having bilingual poll workers and Spanish language ballots available in the 2018 election, according to DeSoto County Supervisor of Elections Mark Negley.
According to 2017 U.S. Census data, 9,923 people in DeSoto County speak a language other than English, with more than 90% of that being Spanish speakers.
In Charlotte County, 16,291 people speak a language other than English, half of those being Spanish speakers. In Sarasota County, 50,300 people speak a language other than English, more than half of those being Spanish Speakers.
