• The SHINE (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders) Program: recruiting volunteers to help Medicare beneficiaries in Charlotte County. SHINE is a free, unbiased Medicare and health insurance information, counseling, and assistance program whose specially trained volunteers assist seniors in making informed health care decisions. For more information, call the Elder Helpline at 1-866-413-5337 or 1-800-963-5337, or visit www.floridashine.org.
• Special Olympics seeks volunteers: looking for coaches for swimming, golf, power lifting, softball and bowling. This does not have to be full time; any time you can volunteer would be greatly appreciated. Call 941-391-6906 or email info@specialolympics charlotte.org.
• St. Vincent de Paul’s: The Food Pantry is in need of interviewers, filing, computer entry, answering the telephone, stocking shelves, making up grocery bags, and helping clients to their cars. Hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Volunteers needed in the Resale Shop, summer hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Other areas: drivers for picking up furniture, bookkeeping, cutting of the lawn, and assistance in picking up furniture. For more information, call Richard Peters at 941-786-5951 or Judy Foster at 973-652-4569.
• St. Vincent de Paul, Sacred Heart Conference: needs physically able men and women to work as volunteers on its truck delivering and picking up donated furniture. Workdays are Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings generally for 3 to 4 hours. Delivery drivers/helpers usually work one morning a week or as often as they can. If you can volunteer or need more information, call 941-769-4764.
• Suncoast Humane Society: volunteers needed including visitor assistant, cat cuddlers, dog walkers, laundry assistant, foster parent, thrift store and pet therapy. All volunteer opportunities and requirements can be found at www.humane.org, or for more information, call 941-474-7884.
• TEAM Punta Gorda: Volunteers needed for leadership positions, administrative support, project focused committees and special events. Leadership positions: Volunteer coordinator, communications and marketing coordinator. Explore the possibilities online at www.TEAMpuntagorda.org. or call TEAM at 941-637-8326.
• Tidewell Hospice: welcomes volunteers to visit with patients in the patient’s own home, assisted living facilities, nursing homes or actual Hospice House; assist in the office; help at community events and provide pet therapy with approved cat or dog. Application process, background checks and training required. For more information, call 941-979-4304 or 941-979-4324 for details.
