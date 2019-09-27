The Charlotte County area has a wide range of volunteer opportunities, and here are just some organizations that are looking for help.
• Port Charlotte Centennial Lions Club: Men and women are needed to volunteer with the club that does fundraising, assists with eye screenings for adults and children, diabetes tests, school eye testing, and more. If you're interested in volunteering contact Jody Inniss at 941-258-3471, or Mark Bowsher at 941-889-8322.
• Charlotte County: Charlotte County Human Services Department is seeking volunteers in a variety of divisions and programs that assist those in need, including veteran services, housing assistance, case management, senior services, utilities and electric bill relief, client intake and assessment and juvenile justice. The department’s mission is to connect people with resources. Human Services is also seeking volunteers to welcome clients to its office. Hours are part-time and flexible. For information, call 211 or 941-205-2161 or visit the office at 1050 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte.
• Animal Welfare League: Volunteers needed as dog walkers, cat cuddlers, kennel (dog/cat) cleaners, laundry help, gardening, clerical, assisting at adoption and fundraising events, outreach program, pet therapy and fostering an animal until they are ready to return to the shelter for adoption. All volunteer opportunities and requirements are listed at www.awlshelter.org. For more information, call 941-625-6720.
• Boys & Girls Clubs: Volunteers to assist staff in all programming areas both in Port Charlotte and Englewood. Specific areas of opportunity are homework, academic tutoring, cooking, mentoring, arts, computer technology and fitness. For more information, contact Jessica Anderson at 941-235-2472 or janderson@bgocfcc.org.
• Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies: Volunteers are an essential part of C.A.R.E., assisting victims of crimes, answering hotline calls, conducting hospital responses, and in fundraising endeavors. If interested in becoming a volunteer, please contact 941-639-5499 for more information.
• Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce: Looking for volunteers in the Port Charlotte Office, located at 2702 Tamiami Trail. Our volunteers help with mailing, answer the phones, and greet newcomers and visitors to the area. Interested, but want to learn more? Or maybe just give it a trial run for a couple of hours? Call Janet at 941-627-2222.
• Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity: Volunteers needed in a variety of areas. For more information on any volunteer opportunities, call Pamela at 941-639-3162 ext. 114.
If your non-profit or government organization is looking for volunteers, you can email information about how to help to Andrea.Praegitzer@yoursun.com
- Compiled by Sun staff
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.