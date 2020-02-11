Staff Report
A reward of up to $20,000 is being offered for information that leads to a civil penalty or criminal conviction of whoever caused the recent deaths of two dolphins in Florida.
NOAA made this announcement Tuesday.
Biologists with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission discovered a dead dolphin off Naples late last week. The animal did not survive wounds from what appeared to be a bullet and/or a sharp object, according to information from NOAA.
Within the same week, Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge experts recovered a dolphin with a bullet in its left side along Pensacola Beach.
A dolphin, also with a fatal puncture wound to its head, was found dead off Captiva Island in May of 2019. That investigation is ongoing and also offers a reward for information, information from NOAA states.
NOAA officials are seeking information from anyone who may have details about these incidents. You can call the NOAA Enforcement Hotline at 800-853-1964. Tips may be left anonymously.
“Biologists believe these cases may stem from humans feeding wild dolphins,” information from NOAA states. “Dolphins fed by people learn to associate people and boats with food, which can put them in harmful situations. Dolphins may suffer fatal impacts from boat strikes, entanglement in or ingestion of fishing gear, and acts of intentional harm like these. You can prevent harm to wild dolphins by not feeding or attempting to feed them.”
Since 2002, at least 29 dolphins have stranded in the southeast U.S. There is evidence they were shot by guns or arrows or impaled with objects like fishing spears. Four incidents have occurred within the last year, according to NOAA.
“Harassing, hunting, killing or feeding wild dolphins, or attempting to do these activities is prohibited under the Marine Mammal Protection Act,” according to NOAA. “Violations can be prosecuted either civilly or criminally. They are punishable by up to $100,000 in fines and up to one year in jail per violation.”
Recently, NOAA assessed a civil penalty of $1,250 against a Kansas man for feeding a dolphin while in Florida on vacation.
In 2009, there was a conviction and jail sentence given to a fishing captain for making homemade pipe bombs and throwing them at dolphins.
