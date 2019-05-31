The Charlotte Chorale received a $10,000 donation from Harbor Nissan, which was used to buy a Steinway piano for rehearsals.
“We were so pleased and honored to have been awarded this most generous donation from Harbor Nissan,” said Janet Sims, marketing director for the Charlotte Chorale, in a news release.
The Chorale has not had a rehearsal piano since earlier this year because of a rehearsal venue change.
“A temporary portable electronic piano was being used in the interim with the hopes of purchasing a quality used professional piano sometime in the future, and winning this award was perfect timing as our rehearsals begin in October,” said Sims.
The Charlotte Chorale is a nonprofit choral organization with about 70 singers, who sing under the direction of William Dederer. Three choral concerts are performed each year, including a Christmas Concert in December, which will be held at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda. Rehearsals begin in October, and for more information visit www.charlottechorale.com.
Call for nominationsThe Uncommon Friends Foundation is taking nominations for its 2019 Business Ethics Award from businesses in the region.
The award is for businesses that “consistently demonstrate a system-wide commitment to high ethical business practices,” according to a news release from Uncommon Friends.
Businesses can nominate themselves or be nominated by a third-party. The online nomination form and guidelines are at uncommonfriends.org and are due by Sept. 1.
In its 26th year, the Uncommon Friends Foundation, based in Fort Myers, is focused on character building involving youth and business leaders. For more information call 239-337-9503, or email events@burroughshome.com
Free retirement planning seminarSeniors Blue Book University is offering a free seminar on making assets last longer for a comfortable retirement.
The seminar is June 5 at the Port Charlotte Library, 2280 Aaron St., in Port Charlotte, from 1-2:30 p.m.
“Get answers to valuable questions about elder law, financial planning, supplemental insurance, Medicaid/VA planning, reverse mortgages/equity lines of credit, and wealth preservation,” states a news release about the event, which includes a panel of experts.
The event is free, but RSVP is required. To reserve a spot, call 941-351-3630.
Visually Impaired Peer Group meetsThe Visually Impaired Peer Group of Charlotte County is asking anyone with visual impairment to join them.
The group meets Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wintergarden Presbyterian Church, 18305 Wintergarden Ave., in Port Charlotte, for socializing, activities and support.
Coffee and snacks are provided. The group also meets once a month at an area restaurant for lunch, and occasional speakers share information about the difficulties of living with limited vision.
All ages are welcome, and membership is $12 per year. Friends of visually impaired persons who may not be able to read, are asked to share this information. For more information, call 941-235-3509.
‘Hispanic Doctor of the Year’ named
Chief Medical Officer of Florida Skin Center, Dr. Anais Aurora Badia, was recently given the 2019 Hispanic Doctor of the Year Award.
There is a Florida Skin Center location in Punta Gorda, where Badia is a member of the team.
Badia and Florida Skin Center contributed $5,000 to the Hispanic American Doctors Association of Southwest Florida’s 8th Annual Social at the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point in Bonita Springs.
That sponsorship along with the Foundation for Lee County Public Schools helped fund three scholarships for Lee County high school graduates, according to the release.
“This, coupled with Dr. Badia’s commitment to excellence in patient care and community service, earned her HADA’s distinguished honor,” according to the release.
Those services include: complimentary skin exams, complimentary dermatological services to veterans and children on designated days, thousands of dollars in donations to local and regional charities, extended and monthly weekend hours at various Florida Skin Center locations, and more.
— Email News of Note and .JPEG photos to Sherri.Dennis@yoursun.com and Andrea.Praegitzer@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.