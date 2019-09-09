The Salvation Army in Port Charlotte wants help refilling its food pantry.
Items needed include: canned fruits, vegetables, canned meat, canned beans, soup, cereal, pasta, rice, peanut butter and jelly.
Donations can be dropped off at 2120 Loveland Blvd., from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with a break for lunch from noon to 1 p.m.
For more information, call 941-629-3170.
Punta Gorda Garden Club meeting
The Punta Gorda Garden Club will meet Sept. 18 at 1 p.m., in Fellowship Hall at the First United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda.
The guest speaker will be Sue Gilleo from the Peace River Wildlife Center who will describe their mission, the care, preservation, treatment and protection of Charlotte County's native wildlife.
Guests are welcome to attend the club's regular, free monthly meetings which begin with light refreshments followed by a speaker and a brief meeting.
For more information about the Punta Gorda Garden Club and its programs and activities please contact club president, Carol Houston at 941-764-7177, or visit the club's website www.pggc.org or the Punta Gorda Garden Club's Facebook page.
Vendors needed for arts and crafts shows
Vendors of handcrafted items are invited to apply for a spot at the Arts & Crafts Show at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church.
The show will be held on Friday and Saturday, February 21-22, 2020.
Handcrafted items from vendors will be exposed to hundreds of potential customers. Each spot costs $75. For more information, call 941-276-7281. GCUMC is at 1100 McCall Road in Port Charlotte, 3/4 of a mile south of the Myakka River on Route 776.
The GFWC Woman's Club of Port Charlotte is also sponsoring a craft/vendor fair on Oct. 19, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
All indoor spaces have been rented but outdoor space is still available. Call 856-217-4148 for details and information.
It will be held at the GFWC Clubhouse at 20271 Tappan Zee Drive in Port Charlotte.
Live charity auction
Local realtor and auctioneer James Guinta, known as Jimmy Gee, will auction off a variety of items, artwork, gift cards, a TV, a Keurig coffee pot and much much more at the GFWC Woman's Club of Port Charlotte Nov. 16, from noon to 3 p.m.
Doors will open at 11 a.m. for previewing items prior to opening bids. Call 856-217-4148 with any questions or donations for the auction.
The GFWC Woman's Club of Port Charlotte is a nonprofit organization which holds fundraisers throughout the year to give back to local charities, to local high school students for scholarships, and to assist local veterans. New members are always welcome and membership is not exclusive to Port Charlotte residents. General meetings are held on the second Friday of each month, September to May.
GFWC Kicks off Season
The GFWC Woman's Club of Port Charlotte will hold its first meeting of the season Sept. 13. Social time begins at 11 a.m. and the general meeting begins at 11:30 a.m.
The GFWC (General Federation of Woman's Clubs) is an international organization, focused on giving back to the communities in which they are founded as well as to state and national initiatives of the larger organization.
Membership is not exclusive to residents of Port Charlotte and new members are always welcome. Call president Joyce Powell for information, 202-553-2665.
Free Air Force Band concerts
The United States Air Force Band and Singing Sergeants are coming to Punta Gorda to perform two concerts Oct. 23 and Oct. 24 at the Charlotte Harbor Events and Conference Center.
These free concerts are being sponsored by the Charlotte Harbor Chapter, Military Officers Association of America and the Charlotte Harbor Events and Conference Center.
Tickets will be available for pickup at the box office at the events center beginning Sept. 16, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Tickets are limited to four per request. Both concerts begin at 7 p.m., and ticketholders should be in their seats by no later than 6:45 p.m.
