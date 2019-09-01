NOAA via AP/TownNews.com Content Exchange

This GOES-16 satellite image provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows Hurricane Dorian, right, churning over the Atlantic Ocean. Hurricane Dorian bore down on the Bahamas as a fierce Category 5 storm Sunday morning, with new projections showing it will reach the Southeast U.S. with powerful winds and rising ocean water sometime Monday night or Tuesday.