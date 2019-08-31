What has been canceled or closed?
• Pioneer Days events in Englewood have been postponed, except for the Diaper Derby Sunday.
• Sunday’s Play in Park Day at CoolToday Park in West Villages. The Tomahawk Tiki Bar will remain open until further notice.
• All Charlotte County parks, pools, recreation centers until Sept. 3.
• All Charlotte and Sarasota county libraries until Sept. 3.
• Reservations for outdoor and indoor parks facilities in Sarasota County until Monday.
What has reopened or is still operational?
• The Diaper Derby for Englewood Pioneer Days is still happening Sunday at 2 p.m.
• All Sarasota County Parks that are not impacted by seasonal flooding are open. Some amenities and services may be affected.
• Sarasota County Area Transit is scheduled to operate a modified schedule Sunday. SCAT routes can be found at www.scgov.net/beprepared.
Will Allegiant flights be affected?
Yes. Anyone taking a flight in the next few days should check with your airlines. Allegiant passengers can check allegiantair.com for the most updated flight information.
Scheduled service to and from the Punta Gorda Airport may be disrupted until Sept. 3 as Allegiant flights could be affected at the following airports: Charleston, Fort Lauderdale Hollywood, Jacksonville, Myrtle Beach, Orlando Sanford, Sarasota-Bradenton, Savannah, St. Pete-Clearwater and San Juan in Puerto Rico.
Allegiant is offering passengers two easy ways to contact customer service to change Dorian-affected flights at no charge: call 702-505-8888 or email hurricane.help@allegiantair.com. “This email is specifically for those Florida passengers who want to make a change to their existing reservation. When emailing, they should include their name, itinerary number, phone number and instructions on the change they want to make,” stated Hilarie Grey, spokesperson for Allegiant Travel Company.
Will there be school on Tuesday (Labor Day is Monday)?
Sarasota County Schools: To be decided this weekend.
Charlotte County Schools: To be decided this weekend.
DeSoto County Schools: To be decided Monday unless something significant changes over the weekend.
Florida SouthWestern State College and Florida Gulf Coast University: Closed
Have they started evacuations locally?
No.
Are any shelters open?
No, but officials will open them if needed.
Where can I get sandbags?
Punta Gorda residents: Hounds on Henry Dog Park, 1098 W. Virginia Ave. The city will provide 10 bags per resident, and are self-serve anytime.
Unincorporated Charlotte County: Home improvement or landscaping stores (the county does not provide sandbags)
In South Sarasota County: Up to 10 bags per household were available at three locations Saturday until noon. Due to the shift in Dorian's track the operation was discontinued for Sunday.
How can I stay informed?
In addition to staying informed by the National Hurricane Center, local news outlets (yoursun.com is free right now due to Dorian) and meteorologists, enroll in your local government’s emergency notification system. You will receive instant notifications as to evacuations, water boil notices and other emergency information specific to your home address.
Charlotte County Emergency Alert program: www.alertcharlotte.com
Punta Gorda CodeRED Notification System: bit.ly/PGCodeRED
DeSoto County Emergency Alert Program: bit.ly/DeSotoAlerts
Sarasota County CodeRED Notification System: bit.ly/SarasotaCodeRED
North Port CodeRed Notification System: bit.ly/NorthPortCodeRED
Charlotte County's Emergency Management Office will not have public briefings on the storm Sunday due to the decreased threat but will update the public through their alert system.
Any briefings from Sarasota County's Emergency Management Office will be posted to their Facebook page.
Staff writers Liz Hardaway and Elaine Allen-Emrich
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.