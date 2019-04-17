The “Downtown Hoedown for the Troops” was held on Saturday, April 6, at City Marketplace in Punta Gorda. The event featured Nashville and local country recording artists, food trucks, a cash bar, and vendors. The event’s beneficiary, “Holiday 4 Heroes” founder Jonette Kessler, said last year’s event raised over $6,000. For more information, visit www.holiday4heroes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments