Normally, New Year's Day is a quiet one, but not for area motorcyclists who for seven years have participated in a scenic back road ride.
Paul Pawlicki, of Hard Road Ministries, organized this, the eighth such ride called High Noon Run 2022.
He said it was organized to that riders wouldn't overindulge on New Year's Eve and would be sober the next day for their group ride.
This year, the trip to The Boat House Restaurant and Tiki Bar in Fort Myers was approximately 66 miles, and that was because the riders would be taking the back roads, Pawlicki said.
The group began to gather in the morning, at Bert's Black Widow Harley-Davidson in Port Charlotte.
The dealership is located next to the Twisted Fork, where a band was setting up and refreshments were being served.
Of the half-dozen clubs represented, most were Christian-based, and one was made up of members of law enforcement and the military, shattering an old stereotype of motorcyclists being "bad dudes."
Despite their leather jackets and for some, long hair and beards, this group is in the business of helping others, whether it be spreading the Gospel, running food drives, helping residents in need through fundraising, and simply doing good deeds and living a moral life. Call them the polar opposite of the Hells Angels, if you will.
Randy Wells, who donned a jacked whose back read "Redemption Paid in Full" and a cross, also displayed a U.S. Marine Corps badge, and one proclaiming him the winner of the 2021 World Record Poker Run on the front side.
Wells, who lives in North Port, said a number of his friends would be riding that day.
Many in the group are former military members, like Wells, and businessmen. Well, for instance, owns Ace Pest Management in Port Charlotte.
Pawlicki's mission is spreading the word of Christ, and his Hard Road Ministries handbook clearly defines the type of behavior expected of its members. Think of it as strictly following the Golden Rule — those things you might have learned as a child in a house of worship.
Douglas "Drifter" Alan Lasswell, who said he owns two Kawasaki bikes, said he graduated from Venice High School and has been riding motorcycles since he was in his teens.
A former journalist, Lasswell turned to medical transcription when his late wife fell ill so he could work from home and care for her.
He said his job allows him to be on the road and work at the same time. "I took a 6,000-mile trip to the Catskills and never missed a day of work," he said.
Lassell said the group of motorcyclists he knows and is friends with "would rather help someone than have money to pay their rent."
Compassion and helping their fellow man was a theme which resonated through the gathering, before they left to ride to Fort Myers.
"We're all in this together," said Lasswell.
Then it was time to hit the road. A pastor led the group in prayer for a safe trip, and then they revved up their motorcycles.
Later, Lasswell called The Daily Sun and said he wasn't able to catch up with the group, so he returned home. But it didn't phase him; "it's a beautiful day, so it doesn't matter."
He'll probably be on the road with them again soon, as fellowship and camaraderie is one of the draws of being a road warrior ... with a heart.
Meanwhile, the dozens who did make the trip were at the Boat House Restaurant and Tiki Bar in Fort Myers.
