PUNTA GORDA — It was an unusually dry September.
In fact, the Punta Gorda area experienced the driest September it has had on record, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's 126 years of data.
The area had 0.93 inches of rain in September, according to preliminary data from the National Weather Service forecast office.
The previous record was 1.23 inches in 1978. The area usually experiences 7.35 inches of rain during September on average.
This wasn't, however, the driest September for Fort Myers. That was in 1963 at 0.05 inches for the month.
The same goes for the Sarasota-Bradenton area, which experienced 1.99 inches last month, and 1.07 inches in 2005, their driest September.
Precipitation
|Sept. 2019
|Aug. 2019
|Oct. 2018
|Sept. 2018
|Aug. 2018
|Punta Gorda
|0.93 inches
|7.94 inches
|2.60 inches
|7.58 inches
|12.37 inches
|Sarasota-Bradenton
|1.99 inches
|12.86 inches
|1.10 inches
|6.15 inches
|4.62 inches
|Fort Myers
|2.86 inches
|13.32 inches
|0.87 inches
|4.95 inches
|11.06 inches
But as the rainy season comes to a close, an encore is right around the corner.
This week we'll see an increasing chance of rain, according to National Weather Service meteorologist John McMichael.
The lack of rain these last few weeks was due to a strong ridge of high pressure north of us, and dry air. The combination of the two yields little cloud formation and therefore suppressing the chance of rain.
But now a strong, eastern flow will bring Atlantic moisture, allowing for clouds to form.
The rainy season typically falls from June to October, and so far, Charlotte County alone between June and August had 28.41 inches of rainfall, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information.
This is almost five inches more than the season's average of 23.7 inches.
McMichael anticipates the rainy season to end the second or third week in October.
