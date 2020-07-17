CHSgrads

A group of 2020 Charlotte High School graduates celebrate after receiving their diplomas in a drive-thru fashion at the school. Pictured from left are Vincent Grimaldi, Jovani Santana, Oliver Callander (wearing cap and gown) and Matt Dawson.

 photo by SUE ERWIN

They may not have received them on a stage, but Charlotte High School students were able to pick up their diplomas as well as 2020 yearbooks at a drive-thru farewell event at the school on Thursday morning. 

