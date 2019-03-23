Police lights
SHUTTERSTOCK PHOTO

Two people died Saturday in a two-vehicle wreck along CR-765 near the intersection of Burnt Store Road in Charlotte County, Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to an FHP report, Dalton Wayne Smith, 20, of Port Charlotte was driving a 2008 Ford Focus southbound on CR-765, while approaching the intersection of Burnt Store Road.

The vehicle left its lane of travel and veered into the path of another vehicle, which was headed northbound on CR-765.

Smith and his 1-year-old passenger, Melody Rose Sullivan, also of Port Charlotte, were killed in the crash, according to FHP.

The driver of the second vehicle received serious injuries and his passenger had minor injuries.

There are no charges in the incident, according to FHP.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments