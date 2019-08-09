NORTH PORT — A single-vehicle crash along U.S. 41/Tamiami Trail just west of River Road Friday upended a car.
The driver was flown to a Sarasota hospital, after the car was left in a precarious position. Emergency workers from North Port, Sarasota County and the Florida Highway Patrol responded to the wreck.
The westbound Chrysler PT Cruiser went off U.S. 41 between the entrance for Oasis and the entrance for SCF-Venice and crashed into a wooded area. The hood of the car was on-end against the trees.
FHP is investigating the crash, and said the driver was in stable condition.
U.S. 41 was shut down both eastbound and westbound for about an hour Friday morning while the victim was being extricated and put on the helicopter.
