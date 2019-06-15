ENGLEWOOD — John Charles Hardy, 75, of Palmetto, was identified Friday as the driver involved in a crash Wednesday, which he did not survive.
Hardy lost control of his 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV at the intersection of Dearborn Street and Stratford Road Wednesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
He was going to make a left turn onto Dearborn Street, but when he entered the intersection, he continued south into a tree.
Hardy was transported to Englewood Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The passenger in the vehicle, Englewood resident Jill Carden, 72, suffered from minor injuries.
Both were wearing seat belts and the crash was not alcohol related, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Tina Marie Hoyer, 22, of Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
• James Robert Stewart, 52, 9200 block of Pinetree Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: first degree larceny/petty theft of property $100 to under $300. Bond: $1,000.
• Jason Ray Bennett, 32, 11400 block of 5th Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: failed to register motor vehicle, fleeing or attempting to elude, second offense of driving while license suspended. Bond: $6,000.
• Jeffrey Charles Myers, 33, 24400 block of Nova Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: sexual battery of victim over 12 years old but under 18 years old, no physical force or violence. Bond: $150,000.
• Kathleen Anne Danahy, 42, 5400 block of Swaying Palm, Punta Gorda. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, grand theft of motor vehicle, three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and false ID given to a law enforcement officer. Bond: none.
• Jack O'Neal Pickford, 46, 1st block of Pepe Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts of violation of probation or community control, and failure to stop vehicle as ordered by law enforcement officer. Bond: $4,000.
• Latoya Carlisha Valenti, 38, 21300 block of Argyle Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $500.
• Robert Allen Bryner, 36, 4100 block of Conway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Robert Earl Borresen III, 23, 2400 block of Tamarind, Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of probation or community control, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, possession or a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,000.
• Christopher Lee Pierce, 29, 300 block of Aylesbury Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of parole, failure to stop vehicle as ordered by a law enforcement officer, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none.
• Joshua James Jacobs, 37, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $2,000.
• Amy Nicole Enders, 13, 400 block of Ravenwood Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: arson of dwelling or structure where people present. Bond: not listed.
• Cody James Merrell, 15, 20200 block of Benton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: malicious land burning and arson of dwelling or structure where people present. Bond: not listed.
• Zachary Nathaniel Foote, 31, 600 block of W. Tarpon Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.
• Anthony Enrigue Rose, 30, 2300 block of Irondale Rd., North Port. Charges: two counts of possession of marijuana with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,000.
• Landon Kai Strelau, 15, 3200 block of Wenona Dr., North Port. Charges: grand theft of more than $10,000 but less than $20,000 and grand theft of a motor vehicle. Bond: not listed.
• Keith Copeland, 47, of Avon Park, Fla. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and sexual battery on someone 18 years or older. Bond: $160,000.
• John Edwin Wheeler Jr., 29, 300 block of West Oak St., Arcadia. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on a felony, violation of probation or community control, failure of defendant on bail to appear on a misdemeanor, and three underlying charges. Bond: none.
-Compiled by Liz Hardaway
