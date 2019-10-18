PORT CHARLOTTE — Tyler Dampier, 15, was walking home from his usual bus stop Tuesday afternoon.
The Port Charlotte High freshman was walking east on Keldstat Street, a two-way street, towards Fairview Street in Port Charlotte.
He went to cross the street, a block away from home, and took two steps off the left side of the road.
Then, he was off his feet. A white or gray vehicle had hit him on the right side, with his back hitting the roof and his head on, what he assumes was, the windshield. He then rolled off the side and fell to the ground.
“I didn’t hear anything, I didn’t notice anything,” Dampier said. “I thought I was dead.”
The vehicle took off, without stopping.
Dampier got up and walked home, “annoyed and kind of confused on why he didn’t stop or say anything,” Dampier told the Sun Friday.
He didn’t feel any pain until he sat down.
Dampier and his mom, Jamie Dampier Eugenius, called 911. Dampier was then transported by EMS to Bayfront Port Charlotte.
“It was gut wrenching,” his mother said, seeing her son in the stretcher.
A Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office report, provided by the family, stated he did not have any sign of injury.
Dampier visited his primary care doctor Friday and was advised to visit an orthopedic surgeon.
“They want to check his back and hips and hope all he needs is physical therapy,” Dampier Eugenius said. The doctor prefers Dampier to be in a wheelchair unless he’s in his home, his mom said.
Dampier was going to try out for track in January, he said, and hopes he will be okay by then. He hopes to try out for the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash and long jump.
“I hope (the driver) turn(s) themselves in and own up to what they’ve done,” Dampier Eugenius said.
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Skip Conroy suggested if anyone is ever involved in a hit and run to try to gain as much of a description of the vehicle, operator and last direction of travel as possible, and report the incident immediately.
In this case, Dampier described the car as a white or gray sedan.
Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-0013 or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. Tips can be submitted anonymously.
