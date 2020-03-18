The actions of a group of Charlotte County students recently were lauded at the monthly Drug Free Punta Gorda Coalition meeting.
"The students approached our county commissioners at the last meeting and asked them to vote to restrict the use of e-cigs and vaping at all county owned public places, such as parks and playgrounds," said Michelle Wood-Stanley of Drug Free Charlotte County, who spoke at the event.
A number of students and adults from the community also urged commissioners to adopt the ordinance at the meeting. They also urged the board to go one step further and start regulating which local businesses can sell vaping products.
"These kids are an inspiration to others in the community," said Lisa Chapin of Drug Free Charlotte County. "They proudly wear their 'Keep Your Lungs Clean, Don't Use Nicotine' T-shirts to school events and share their mission in the community."
Chapin added there are now so many stores selling vaping products up and down U.S. 41 in Port Charlotte — it almost makes it easy for minors to get the products.
"Nobody seems to be governing these vape shops, and that is a huge problem," Chapin said.
Also presenting at the meeting was Melissa King with Gulf Coast South Area Health Education Center. She spoke about tobacco cessation programs available for adults.
"We currently give out free tobacco replacement therapy products for adults, and we're working on some programs for young adults and teenagers in the future," King said.
To learn more about the organization, call 941-740-4358.
