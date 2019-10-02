The Potential for Teen Substance Abuse, and the Opportunity to Build Resilience in our Children” will be the topic of Dr. Joseph Pepe’s presentation at the Drug Free Punta Gorda Coalition meeting, Tuesday Oct. 8, at Hurricane Charley’s Restaurant, at 300 W Retta Esplanade in Punta Gorda.
The meeting goes from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., and attendees purchase their own lunch from the menu.
The public is welcome to attend this lunch meeting. RSVP’s are required; call: 941-740-4358, or Email Monica at monica.babcock@yourcharlotteschools.net
Democratic Women's Club meeting
The Democratic Women's Club of Charlotte County will hold their monthly meeting on Monday, Oct. 14. The meeting is held at 3596 Tamiami Trail, Unit 202 in Port Charlotte.
A social time begins at 10:30 a.m., followed by the program and meeting at 11:00 a.m.
The guest speaker will be Charlotte County School Board member Cara Reynolds.
Republican forum luncheon
The Peace River Federated Republican Women’s Forum will be meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the Punta Gorda Isles Yacht Club, 1780 West Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda.
The meeting will begin at noon and end at 1 p.m. (with social time 11:30 a.m. to noon). Lunch is $20 for members and $22 for guests.
For reservations, email: peaceriverforum@gmail.com or call: 941-916-7224. Reservations must be made no later than Friday, Oct. 4.
We are delighted to announce that our speaker will be Kayley Miller, Marketing and Public Relations for Punta Gorda Airport.
Blood drive, donors needed
The Florida Blood Center’s Bloodmobile needs donors and The Florida Blood Centers will be collecting blood on Sunday, Oct. 13, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church (BSPC) in Punta Gorda.
There is a critical need for all types of blood. If supplies are not replenished it can lead to postponement of critical medical treatment so the blood center is pleading for all, eligible and new donors to donate as soon as possible. The “Thank You Gift” will be a free one Blood Cancer Awareness tee shirt, a key chain, a Chick-fil-A coupon card (while supplies last) and a wellness check up including blood pressure, cholesterol screening, iron count, pulse, and temperature.
For more information contact the church office at 941-639-0001 during normal business hours 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon on Friday or by e-mail to office@bspconline.org.
Burnt Store Presbyterian Church is at 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda.
Trunk-or-Treat event
Two hours of fun are planned for Saturday, Oct. 19, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church. There will be free food, crafts, a bounce house, and lots of candy. You can even get your family photo taken. Gulf Cove UMC is located at 1100 McCall Road in Port Charlotte, just ¾ miles south of the Myakka River on State Road 776 in the Gulf Cove area. For more information, contact the church at (941) 697-1747 or GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com. The church’s website is found at http://GulfCoveChurch.com.
Operation Green light
Offering Savings Event on Fees to Reinstate Driver Licenses
Operation Green Light through the Charlotte County Clerk’s Office offers savings on fees to reinstates driver's licenses from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Oct. 12 at Charlotte County Justice Center, 350 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda.
During Operation Green Light, Charlotte County customers with suspended driver licenses will have an opportunity to pay overdue court obligations, including traffic tickets, while saving up to 40% in additional fees. Customers may also be able to have suspended driver licenses reinstated.
For more information call (941) 743-1400.
United Way of Charlotte County grants
The United Way of Charlotte County announces the opening of its 2020-2021 grant cycle which includes funds provided by United Way of Charlotte County (UWCC) and funding administered on behalf of the Charlotte County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) and the City of Punta Gorda (COPG).
Funding will be allocated to non-profit partner agencies that administer programs addressing the root causes of poverty within the areas of education, financial stability, and health and wellness.
In addition, agencies must meet the following qualifications: Be a local non-profit tax- exempt corporation; provide health and human services locally; meet financial reporting standards; be controlled by a voting Board of Directors; be able to provide an annual audit prepared by an independent CPA; and have administrative expenses under 25% of their total agency budget.
To be eligible to apply for UWCC, BOCC, or COPG funding, ALL applicants are required to attend the mandatory "All Agency Grant Workshop". This training and information session will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 29, from 1-4 p.m. at the Publix Training Room, 180501 Murdock Cir, Port Charlotte (SunTrust building, 4th floor Suite 403).
The 2020 – 2021 Program Grant Guidelines and Program Grant Application package will be made available on the United Way of Charlotte County website unitedwayccfl.org beginning Monday, Oct. 14.
For more information, please contact Jen Coalwell at admin@unitedwayccfl.org, or call 941-627-3539.
