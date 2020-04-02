Leaders of Drug Free Punta Gorda had planned on showing a documentary film at its April meeting, but since it has been canceled, the film will be available online for free.

“Resilience” is a documentary that tells how abuse as a child can cause problems later in life, proving that trauma can cause behavioral health issues.

A second documentary, “Paper Tigers,” also be available to view online for free. “Paper Tigers” follows six students over the course of a school year as a new trauma-sensitive discipline program is implemented. The film shows how to educate teens whose childhood experiences have left then with a brain and body ill-suited to learn.

“This is a great opportunity for anyone interested who have not yet seen either film, and those who support the work we’re doing as a teen drug prevention coalition in Punta Gorda,” said Monica Babcock, program coordinator at Drug Free Punta Gorda. “We hope people will take advantage of these very informative documentaries.”

Registration is required. You can register to view the films at no charge between until April 7 on the Drug Free Punta Gorda Facebook page.

A virtual discussion featuring trauma consultants as well as director of both films will take place at 8 p.m. on April 7. Follow the conversation at twitter.com/KPJRFilms.

Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com

