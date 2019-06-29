Two arrest warrants were served Friday after an investigation by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit.
Port Charlotte resident Sharod Williams, 39, and Arcadia resident Joni Manning, 35, were arrested Friday with multiple drug charges primarily relating to selling cocaine.
The unit conducted narcotics operations to purchase crack cocaine from Williams and Manning in October, November, January and April with the use of a confidential informant. The exchanges took place in the presence of an undercover officer with an audio and video monitoring device, according to the arrest reports.
Some purchases happened within 1,000 feet of churches and schools.
Williams was charged with five counts of selling cocaine within 1,000 feet of a specified area, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, four counts of possession of cocaine, delivering cocaine, and two counts of selling cocaine.
Manning was charged with three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, selling cocaine within 1,000 feet of a specified area, two counts of possession of cocaine with intent to sell, seven counts of selling cocaine, and delivering cocaine 1,000 feet from a church.
Both were held at the Charlotte County Jail Saturday. Williams’ bond was $259,000 and Manning’s was $147,500.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Gustavo Reynosa-Palomo, 34, of Tampa, Fla. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $5,000.
• Marc Sean Zanyk, 54, of Sarasota, Fla. Charges: trespassing with failure to leave property upon order by owner and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $5,000.
• Luis Philippe Munoz-Alba, 25, of Sarasota, Fla. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $2,000.
• Christopher Wayne Jones, 29, 6500 block of Swiss Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $3,500.
• Maria Danielle Palm, 28, 6300 block of Scott St., Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.
• Thomas Michael Bobo, 34, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing with failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: none.
• Elizabeth Johanna Chandler, 36, 4500 block of Ulman Ave., North Port. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,000.
• Virgil Allen Harvey, 45, of Grove City, Fla. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bone: $1,000.
• Tommy Lee Rose, 33, of Venice, Fla. Charge: driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense. Bond: $5,000.
• Lazaro Yutniel Himely, 32, of Tampa, Fla. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Eric James Cook, 28, 5400 block of Riverside Dr., Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Holly Ann Pry, 61, 2200 block of Kenya Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $2,000.
• Timothy Price Pirtle, 35, 1200 block of Armsdale Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery second or subsequent offense, trespassing with failure to leave property upon order by owner, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: $15,000.
• Scot William Hanlon Jr., 32, 2600 block of Rock Creek Dr., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony and underlying charge. Bond: none.
• Robert Casey Burdette, 27, 4400 block of Whisper Rd., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: $2,207.48.
• Gene Arthur Gerald, 40, 2300 block of Box St., Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of probation or community control and false reports to law enforcement authorities. Bond: $3,500.
• Jotham Andre Gallant, 42, 1600 block of Inverness St., Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense and false ID given to law enforcement officer. Bond: $9,500.
• Joshua James McCurdy, 27, 2600 block of Roxbury Circle, North Port. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Tevin Jamal Bryton Hillard, 25, 3700 block of Nekoosa St., North Port. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Harvey Leroy Darasaw Jr., 21, of Fort Myers, Fla. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Leroy Anthony McDaniel Jr., 30, 500 block of Corto Andra St., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
