With such a dry month, some local fire departments are preparing for an increase in wildfires.
As of Thursday, Charlotte County observed a high risk of fire danger this month, while Sarasota and DeSoto counties have seen a moderate risk, according to the fire danger maps provided by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
Charlotte County Fire & EMS officials have seen an increase in the number of fires since last year, according to spokesperson Todd Dunn. In March, there have been 63 fires so far, while last year there were only 30 fires in the month of march. Of those 63 fires, 47 were brush, grass or rubbish fires.
The department also saw double the amount of fires in February compared to last year at 43 fires, with 26 of those being brush, grass or rubbish fires.
"It's been pretty dry this year so far," Dunn said, suggesting residents "be extra careful."
North Port Fire Rescue has seen a few small fires break out in recent weeks, according to spokesperson Josh Taylor, "but nothing crazy."
The Florida Fire Service reported 31 fires so far this year burning more than 740 acres of forestry in the Myakka River District, which contains Charlotte, DeSoto, Hardee, Manatee and Sarasota counties.
Between January and March 2019, the Florida Forest Service reported 18 fires burning 142 acres in the district. Meanwhile, between April and June 2019, the service reported 50 fires burning over 730 acres in the district.
Patrick Mahoney, a wildfire mitigation specialist with the Florida Forest Service, expects there to be an influx of fires in the next couple of weeks "due to the fact that we have had no real rainfall," he said.
North Port Fire Rescue is watching the fire danger maps, which forecast Sarasota, Charlotte and DeSoto counties in moderate danger for fires, with Sarasota "inching closer to high," according to Taylor.
There are currently no burn bans issued for Charlotte and DeSoto counties. Sarasota County always prohibits open burning of yard debris year-round per county ordinance, according to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
For tips on wildfire prevention, visit www.FireWise.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.