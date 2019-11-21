Duo arrested for burglaries; dog involved had been taken from California

SARASOTA - A couple allegedly involved in a burglary spree was in possession of a dog taken from a California family more than four years ago.
The canine, a bulldog named Maggie, has been reunited with her family this week. Maggie had been gone since October 2015.
The dog is not facing any discipline in the alleged crimes.
However, Tracie Eileen Defee, 52, of Patterson, Calif., and Michael Paine, 48, of Sarasota, face multiple felony charges.
Authorities say Defree and Paine are responsible for burglaries that took place on Lido Key between Oct. 18-20.
On Oct. 20, authorities received a call that described one of the eventual suspects as a person walking a bulldog. Officers who had been canvassing the area in response to the burglaries found the suspects hiding inside a home's bathroom - along with Maggie.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office Animal Services took custody of Maggie and found she had an electronic chip showing she belonged to a man in California. A follow-up investigation showed Maggie had been taken four years ago.
"Since then, members of the Sarasota Police Department worked to contact the family in California, secure ground transportation for Maggie and collect $800 for the transportation back to California. Due to Maggie being a bulldog, she was unable to fly on an airplane," Sarasota Police Department said in a news release.
Maggie was quarantined and received veterinarian treatment in Sarasota. On Nov. 13, a Texas-based canine transportation serviced called Haulin' Paws picked up Maggie and drove her to California.
Sarasota Police Sgt. Eric Stafford spearheaded the fundraising, the department said in the news release and he was "extremely grateful for everyone who contributed," it said.
Defee faces five counts of burglary, two counts of burglary of an occupied residence and one count each of grand theft, dealing in stolen property, defrauding a secondhand dealer, attempted burglary and trespass.
Paine faces one count of burglary and one count of trespass.
