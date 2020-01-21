Donation boxes at PGMS
Punta Gorda Middle School PRIDE club has adopted Valerie’s House as a community service project this year. They are currently collecting new stuffed animals, personal lap blankets, and art and/or writing journals.
There is a collection box in the Media Center at the school and also one in the front office for any community members who may wish to donate. PGMS is at 1001 Education Ave., in Punta Gorda.
Collections continue until Feb. 4. Items will then be presented Feb. 11 to a member of Valerie’s House staff during the school’s PRIDE meeting.
The Media twitter can be followed @PGMS_Media Center.
PCHS drill team demonstrationThe NJROTC unit of Port Charlotte High School will be conducting it’s Annual Military Inspection (AMI) on Jan 30.
“This event is the Pirate’s opportunity to showcase their pride and professionalism,” states information from the Charlotte County Public Schools.
Charlotte County Public Schools staff and parents are invited to attend the event, which starts at 9:30 a.m.
Guests will observe the Drill Team demonstration and the Pass-in-Review. The event and ceremony will last about an hour.
NJROTC Area Manager for the State of Florida Patrick Thurman will be in attendance.
Seating for the event will be at the Pirate Football Stadium. Parking will be set aside for the event, so attendees should enter at the west school entrances by the football stadium, turn left into the dirt lot for parking. For more information email lee.curry@yourcharlotteschools.net
7:15 a.m. — Area Manager arrives
7:20 a.m. — Meet with NSI in classroom
7:30 a.m. — In-brief with Principal Lou Long
8 a.m. — Commence Personnel Inspection
9:15 a.m. — Proceed to football field for Pass-In-Review (open to staff, families)
10 a.m. — Proceed to ROTC classroom for facilities inspection and staff briefs (lunch provided)
Noon — Out-brief
12:30 p.m. — Area manager departs
