The Punta Gorda Garden Club has awarded scholarships of $3,000 to six local students:
• Zoe Burkhart, from Port Charlotte High School, plans to attend Florida State University with a major in environmental/civil engineering.
• Tammy Flores, from Port Charlotte High School, will be enrolled this fall at Florida State University majoring in nutritional sciences and minoring in environmental science.
• Bryce Hayse, from Charlotte High School, will attend Florida Gulf Coast University where he plans to major in golf course management/landscape design.
• Zoe Ortiz, now attending Tulane University majoring in international development with a focus on sustainability. Ortiz is a second-year scholarship recipient.
• Christopher Papa, from Charlotte High, will attend the University of Miami majoring in civil engineering with a focus on environmental engineering.
• Kathleen Thai, from Port Charlotte High School, plans to major in biology and environmental studies at Jacksonville University.
Applications for 2021 Punta Gorda Garden Club Scholarships will be available in January. For more information contact Scholarship Chair Terry Tunkavige at terrytunk@embarqmail.com or 941-286-9998.
Democratic Women's Club scholarships
The Democratic Women’s Club of Charlotte County announced the winners of its annual Betty Gissendanner Scholarship awards.
This year’s $1,000 recipient is Annamaria Belevitch, of Port Charlotte High School. Belevitch was the president of her school’s Model United Nations Team and plans to attend Columbia University in New York to prepare for a career in the U.S. Diplomatic Corps.
The winners of two $500 runner-up scholarships: Tammy Flores of Port Charlotte High School and Sabrina Lefebvre of Lemon Bay High School.
To learn more about the Betty Gissendanner Scholarship Fund, go to dwccharlotte.com. To donate, make checks payable to the DWC of Charlotte Co. Betty Gissendanner Scholarship. Checks can be mailed to DWC Treasurer, DWC of Charlotte County, 3596 Tamiami Trail, Suite 202, Port Charlotte, FL 33952.
Support the Boys & Girls Clubs
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Charlotte County has been selected to be a part of the Winn-Dixie Community Bag Program, which is designed to make it easy for customers to contribute to their local community.
For the month of June, each time a $2.50 reusable Community Bag is purchased at the Winn-Dixie located at 3280 Tamiami Trail or 2000 Kings Hwy in Port Charlotte, $1 will be donated to the organization.
College news
Congratulations to the following local students who graduated May 9 from the University of Tampa:
Ryan DePietro, of Englewood, bachelor's degree in history.
Megan George, of Port Charlotte, bachelor's degree film and media arts.
Jade Lewis, of Punta Gorda, master's degree in criminology and criminal justice.
Kimberly Phelps, of Punta Gorda, bachelor's degree in sport management.
Erica Plotnikiewicz, of Port Charlotte, bachelor's degree in graphic design.
Congratulations to the following students who graduated May 8 from Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina:
Dylan Carroll, of Port Charlotte, bachelor's degree in sport management. Carroll was named to the Dean's List for the spring semester.
Hannah Carroll, of Port Charlotte, bachelor's degree in health sciences. She also was named to the President's List for the spring semester.
Congrats as well to Kyle Romero, of Punta Gorda, who graduated from the University of New Hampshire May 16 with a bachelor's degree in business administration/finance.
Congratulations to Delaney McCoy, of Rotonda West, and Rebekha Mondesir, of North Port, who were named to the President's List at Tallahassee Community College for the spring semester, and to Rylie Pevec, of Rotonda West, who was named to the Dean's List.
