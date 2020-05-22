The 2019-20 Charlotte County Retired Educators’ Scholarship awardee is Danielle Miller. She is a senior at Florida SouthWestern State Collegiate High in Punta Gorda. Miller is graduating with an associate's degree and plans to become an elementary teacher specializing in math. She will be attending Florida Gulf Coast University. The CCRE scholarship is awarded for four years if funds are available.
Essay winner
Chloe Below, one of Monica Ezzi's students at Sallie Jones Elementary School, is an essay contest winner. She participated in a statewide fifth-grade essay contest, sponsored by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, called, "This Is How I Stay Safe All Day." She proactively thought about ways to keep safe from abduction and was also one of the six regional winners in the entire state. Chloe will be receiving a $100 check from the Florida Missing Children's Day Foundation.
AAUW local branch awards three scholarships
The Punta Gorda/Port Charlotte Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) awarded their three $10,000 annual scholarships to local women recently.
The three recipients of our 2020 scholarships are: Nicole Ritenour, Tara Howard and Jennifer Schenk.
AAUW Florida woman honored
The American Association of University Women (AAUW) Florida recently announced the second annual AAUW Florida named gift honoree Carolyn Brox of Port Charlotte. Twenty branches were eligible to nominate at least one person this year for recognition because of a branch's donation of $750 or more to the national organization. Brox has served AAUW since 1986 and has contributed at every level. As branch president, she revitalized the branch and doubled the membership. She chaired the first Tech Trek committee in her branch and continues to inspire contributions to the AAUW Florida Supporting Foundation. She has participated in several AAUW Florida committees, most recently as a member of the nominating committee.
